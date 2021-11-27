Shop owners have successful Small Business Saturday

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Small Business Saturday emphasizes the importance of shopping locally. Multiple owners display their newest items and put up their deals for the major shopping weekend.

The holiday started as a campaign from American Express to help small businesses gain exposure. That campaign certainly helped local owners bring new patrons to enter their doors.

Owner of the Clay Cup in Altoona, Sarah Vogel, says that the holiday gives small businesses a chance to showcase what they’re about. Vogel says that the pandemic brought more patrons to shop local and appreciate what they do.

“It really puts the focus on small businesses,” Vogel said. “So that, people aren’t going out to big commercial places and doing all their shopping. It kind of gives us a chance to showcase what we do and allow people to just pour back into their communities.”

Vogel debuted her new coffee line this weekend called Westfall Coffee. The name pays tribute to the history of where her building is located on 11th Avenue. She said in the future that coffee line will be issued in her shop.

The Clay Cup opened in 2017 as a coffee and pottery shop. Vogel has now expanded to starting an apparel and jewelry line. She says that she’s proud of the environment that she created for the community.

“As the owner to see seats full and the line to the door,” Vogel said. “That makes me so so happy and thankful because that’s what I wanted to create for our community when I opened here.”

Paige Padula opened her store, Terra Boutique, in September. This marked her first small business Saturday, which she said was a great experience. Her boutique sells women’s clothing and jewelry.

“It’s awesome. It has been so much fun,” Padula said. “The amount that the community has supported me. They share my stuff online; word of mouth is an awesome thing. Yesterday was an awesome experience, and today has been the same thing. It’s been great.”

Padula started her business for her love of fashion. She believes shopping local supports her ideas, and it keeps income flowing within the town.

“It’s a great way to keep the money in the town, supporting local, supporting people that you know and genuinely care for. Big businesses are also great. But it’s nice to keep it in the town, keep the money flowing in the town.”