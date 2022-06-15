HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Folks are invited to participate in the “Shop and Sip” happening this Saturday in Huntingdon County.

From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Defiant Distillery’s tasting room, folks can sip on a cocktail while choosing from six different businesses to shop from.

Event organizer Toni Hetrick said that at the “Shop and Sip” the businesses are unique.

“We kind of picked little things that are nice, unique, different. So you wont see two of the same thing in the space. Just anything we can do to support each other I think is a nice cause. Plus, it’s something fun!”

Frugal Fashion By Toni, Bedford Bling, Mama T’s Country Fixin, Lovin My Nails With Bobbie, Life and Leggings With Lindsay and Fizzing with Queen B are the vendors that will be at the event.