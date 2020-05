Pa, (WTAJ) – If you’re in a county, going into the yellow phase of the reopening process this Friday, you’ll be able to go to a shooting range on state game lands according to an official release.

This includes, rifle, shotgun, pistol and archery ranges.

The counties in our region going into the yellow phase are Centre, Clearfield, Cameron, Elk and Jefferson.

