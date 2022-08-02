BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – One individual is in custody and another has been transported to Mt. Nittany Medical Center for treatment.

On Tuesday, August 2 state police responded to a shooting in Hopewell Township at around 8 p.m. The shooting took place on Douglass Road, according to their report.

One person has been arrested and another was taken to the hospital. State police said that there is no danger to the public.

No details about those involved have been released at this time.