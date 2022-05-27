HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Charges have been filed against a Shade Gap man who allegedly shot at his neighbor he accused of stealing money from a bank account, according to state police.

Police report that on May 26, around 10 p.m. they were called by the victim about 46-year-old Craig Long shooting at them as they fled from Long’s home after Long accused them of stealing money from a bank account that belonged to him.

Craig Long, 46 (Huntingdon County Prison)

Through the investigation, a witness told police they allegedly saw Long and the neighbor arguing in front of the house and as the victim went to his truck and started to drive away, they saw Long raise his arm with a pistol in his hand, point at the neighbor and fire two different shots in their direction.

Another witness claimed she heard two gunshots come from Long’s residence and then saw the neighbor speeding away in his truck.

Police noted that Long still had the pistol in his front right pocket when they questioned him and the bullet casings were found in the kitchen with Long’s chewing tobacco.

Long now faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and recklessly endangering another person. He’s currently in Huntingdon County Prison on $100,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 8.