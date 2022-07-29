ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was charged with aggravated assault after he was accused of pointing a gun at his neighbor and almost hitting a woman and her daughter with his four-wheeler.

Adam George, 59, was arraigned Thursday morning and placed in Blair County Prison on $300,000 bail. George was arrested on Wednesday, July 27 after police were sent to his home along Amelia Avenue at 5:53 p.m. for reports of a weapons violation, according to court documents.

George’s neighbor reportedly called 911 claiming George shouted at him while he was riding by George’s home on a motorbike. The neighbor also told police George grabbed a semi-automatic pistol from inside his home and pointed it at him while in a “shooting stance.”

The neighbor also told police George almost struck his wife and daughter while riding a four-wheeler prior to the incident as they were walking on Amelia Avenue trying to catch a kitten. The neighbor’s wife then claimed George said “So this is what the neighborhood is coming to” before riding back to his home.

The Blair County Sheriff’s Department and Altoona police arrived at George’s home where they surrounded the area and used a loudspeaker telling him to exit his home. George was then seen leaving through the back door of the home and walking towards the woods. Officers told George to get on the ground but he refused and said “shoot me, I’ve had enough,” according to police.

George was then reportedly tasered by police before he was taken into custody. Police said George smelled of alcohol and appeared to be drunk.

When questioned by police, George claimed he never pointed a gun at his neighbor but admitted to having several guns in his home. He also admitted to driving his four-wheeler down toward his neighbor’s wife and child where he made his remark after believing a boy with them was a homosexual based on his appearance.

According to court documents, sheriff’s deputies found multiple guns in George’s home including two long guns propped next to the front door, a long gun in a bathroom, a loaded .22 caliber magazine on top of a kitchen cabinet and an AR-15 receiver on a workbench in the basement.

George faces two felony counts of aggravated assault and four misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4.