SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities have released the latest lineup of people wanted on warrants in the area as of April 22.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are looking for:

Zachary Howard, 26, of Somerset area — wanted for domestic charges

Robert Rigo, 58, of Stoystown area — wanted for drug charges

Barry Mish, 50, of Somerset area — wanted for domestic charges

Matthew Bowman, 38, of Meyersdale area — wanted for drug charges

Photo via Somerset County Department of Emergency Services

Anyone with information on these individuals wanted should call the sheriff’s warrant tip line at 814-445-1413.