SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities have released the latest lineup of people wanted on warrants in the area as of April 22.
The Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are looking for:
- Zachary Howard, 26, of Somerset area — wanted for domestic charges
- Robert Rigo, 58, of Stoystown area — wanted for drug charges
- Barry Mish, 50, of Somerset area — wanted for domestic charges
- Matthew Bowman, 38, of Meyersdale area — wanted for drug charges
Anyone with information on these individuals wanted should call the sheriff’s warrant tip line at 814-445-1413.