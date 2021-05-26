Sheriff’s office warns about phone scam involving their officers

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a new phone scam involving their officers.

According to the sheriff’s office, multiple people have received phone calls from an unknown individual that identifies themselves as “Officer Alwine” or “Officer Bennett”. The caller then claims that a contempt of court has been issued against the victim resulting in a warrant for their arrest.

Victims are then instructed to travel to a kiosk or similar location in an attempt to obtain a monetary payment to clear the arrest warrant.

The sheriff’s office says they do have deputies by those last names but ensures that their office or any other Blair County Law Enforcement Agency will never present any monetary options to settle any outstanding filings, warrants, or paperwork via phone.

They are also reminding residents to never give their personal account information to anyone over the phone for any reason. If you receive such a call, you are asked to report it to the sheriff’s office to determine if the call is legitimate or a scam.