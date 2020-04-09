Sheriff warns of phone scam after an increase of reports

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents of a phone scam and they continue to recieve calls and complaints.

The Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a man is calling and identifying himself as a “Deupty” of the Blair County Sheriff’s Office. He claims that a “jury duty” appearance was missed and there’s now a warrant for the person’s arrest.

The caller provides a phone number to call back on if he doesn’t speak directly to anyone. Officials say the caller even goes as far as calling people at their place of business.

The Sheriff’s office reports that the caller is giving the victims a case number and information, making it seem legitimate.

The caller then directs the victim to go to a store and buy MONEYPAK cash cards, then instructs them to travel to the courthouse while remaining on the phone with him to keep in contact to ensure their arrival.

The Blair County Sheriff’s Office, or any other Blair County law enforcement agency will never call and present an option to settle any outstanding filings, warrants, or paperwork via phone. They do at times place calls providing information to subjects that have outstanding filings, warrants, or paperwork to notify the office to arrange a time to meet for the service of same, BUT will NEVER

make any monetary arrangements via phone, or request any personal account information for any reason, and do not request people to main on the phone as they drive to the courthouse campus.

If you receive such a call, please report it to your local police agency to determine if the call is legitimate or a scam. NEVER give personal information, or account information to anyone over the phone.