Sheetz to offer special hour for at-risk customers

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – In a release sent out Saturday, Sheetz announced all 279 of its locations would have a special hour dedicated for at-risk customers beginning Sunday, April 19th.

These hours will be from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. every Sunday for senior citizens, as well as any customer designated as higher risk.

“This policy is being implemented to provide at-risk customers with a comfortable in-store experience. Sheetz’s store employees will not be checking IDs of customers during this hour, but asks that community members respect this reserved hour,” the release stated

Additionally, beginning April 19th at 8 p.m. all Sheetz employees and customers in the store will be required to wear a mask.

This is in accordance to the order issued by Gov. Tom Wolf.