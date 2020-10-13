Sheetz to hire 3,000 employees company-wide

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz announced Tuesday morning that the family-owned restaurant and convenience chain plans to hire over 3,000 employees company-wide across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Ohio.

Named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list six times in the last seven years and selected as one of PEOPLE’s 2020 “50 Companies that Care” for its response to the COVID-19 crisis, this hiring initiative aims to increase Sheetz’s total employee count across its footprint with full-time positions at store locations as well as in the food operations, distribution services, construction & maintenance and corporate departments.

Sheetz says that they offer competitive pay and benefits packages, including medical and dental insurance, 12-week fully paid maternity leave, a 401(k) retirement plan, college tuition reimbursement, an employee stock ownership plan, flexible schedules, opportunities for advancement, quarterly bonuses, and paid time off for their employees.

More than 90 percent of Sheetz store managers are employees who have been promoted within the company.

Sheetz currently operates over 600 stores throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina.

If you’re interested in a career with Sheetz you can visit https://jobs.sheetz.com to learn more.