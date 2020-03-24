Sheetz stops self-serve drink and bakery sales

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz, a staple for many in central Pennsylvania, remains open for business during the Coronavirus pandemic and through Gov. Wolf’s non-essential shutdown orders.

In an attempt to keep ahead of COVID and any concerns, they have decided to stop ALL self serve options in every store.

This includes coffee, baked goods/doughnuts, soft-serve ice cream, slushies, and F’real milkshakes.

Sheetz has also reported that employees are cleaning and sanitizing more than ever.

You can still use your Sheetz app to order coffee and drinks and still rack up your Sheetz points, or use the touch screens in-store.

