Sheetz says ‘Thank You’ and extends extra $3/hour to store employees

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz announced Thursday afternoon that it will extend the extra compensation for its store employees until June 4, 2020.

In March, Sheetz gave all of their store employees an extra $3 per hour raise until April 23 amid them being essential workers through the current COVID-19 pandemic.

As the situation with the pandemic continues to evolve and change, Sheetz decided they would extend the extra pay to show its gratitude to all of their essential store workers.

“This extension is to express our continued gratitude for our hard working employees,” said Travis Sheetz, President and COO of Sheetz, Inc. “We are so proud of the way they have pulled together to serve the community during this unprecedented time.”

As an essential business, Sheetz tells us they are still committed to staying open to serve the needs of the communities it calls home.