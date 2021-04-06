Sheetz named finalist for ‘Best Regional Fast-Food Chain’

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz has been selected as a finalist for USA Today’s 2021 Best Regional Fast Food Reader’s Choice travel awards.

Sheetz is competing with 19 regional fast-food restaurants across the United States, including In-N-Out Burger and Quaker Steak & Lube.

“These 19 regional fast food joints are so good they really should be nationwide, but unless you’re in the area, you’ll have to travel to get them,” USA today said on the awards voting page. You can vote once a day until the voting session ends April 12 at noon. The top 10 winners will be announced April 23.

As of April 6, Sheetz is in second place behind Pal’s Sudden Service, a fast-food drive-thru service in Virginia. The top five are currently rounded out by Schoop’s Hamburgers, Habit Burger and Cook Out.

To place your vote, you can visit USA Today’s 10Best website.