Sheetz partners with PSU to help make college more affordable

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new partnership between Penn State and Sheetz will bring educational benefits to the company’s employees and their spouses and legal dependents.

Through the agreement, Sheetz employees and their spouses and legal dependents are eligible for a 5% tuition reduction on undergraduate and graduate degree programs through online or in-person learning at select campuses, the university reports.

The agreement also helps further Penn State’s commitment to expanding access to higher education. The benefits will be able to be used at Penn State World Campus(online), Penn State Altoona, and Penn State Great Valley.

“The Penn State World Campus Education Alliance helps make a college degree an attainable reality for working professionals, and we welcome Sheetz as a partner of our program,” said Renata Engel, vice provost for Online Education at Penn State. “Penn State World Campus understands the flexibility needed by adult learners as they balance work and family responsibilities. We are pleased to partner with Sheetz in support of their employees to pursue their educational goals.”

Sheetz is the latest organization to partner with Penn State World Campus through its Education Alliance program. There are more than 300 businesses and organizations in the Education Alliance, which seeks to make a Penn State education more accessible to employees of companies around the country.

Penn State World Campus offers more than 150 undergraduate and graduate degree and certificate programs online in fields such as business, health care, human resources, information technology, and more.

Sheetz employees located in the Delaware Valley of Pennsylvania or southern area of New Jersey may also apply their tuition reduction benefit toward a graduate degree or certificate through the Penn State Great Valley School of Graduate Professional Studies, which is located in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Visit the Penn State World Campus website for more information about the partnership with Sheetz.