Sheetz offers Kidz Meal Bagz for kids, families in need

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Sheetz has announced the launch of their ‘Kidz Meal Bagz’ program to help children and familes in need as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning Thursday, April 2, 2020, meals will be available all day that will include a turkey sandwich, chips, and a drink.

Families interested in taking advantage of the free Kidz Meal Bagz program should go to a participating Sheetz location and ask an employee at the register for a meal. Families will be offered one bag per child. Meals will be available daily while supplies last.

Find a participating Sheetz near you by clicking here.

Sheetz says the program will go on for two weeks and then be reevaluated based on community needs.