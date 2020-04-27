Sheetz offers free coffee to first responders, health care workers

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz announced it will offer free coffee to first responders and health care workers in appreciation of their commitment to our health and safety as they fight on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis.

This offer is available to hospital workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics – all who are involved in helping their communities fight COVID-19. It is effective immediately and will run through June 1, 2020.

“The first responders and medical personnel on the frontlines of this pandemic continue to truly inspire us, as they work tirelessly and relentlessly to care for others in our communities and throughout the nation,” said Travis Sheetz, President and COO of Sheetz. “It’s important for us to show our appreciation to every single one of them during this difficult time. We’re hoping this gesture will help fuel the first responders and medical personnel in the communities we reside in as they work around the clock to deliver life-saving care.”



As an essential business, Sheetz is committed to staying open to serve the needs of the communities it calls home. Sheetz is grateful for the dedication and commitment of its employees, who work 24/7/365, providing total customer focus, especially during these challenging times.