Sheetz named one of the best 100 companies to work for in America

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz ranks 83rd on this year’s list of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in America by Great Place to Work, according to their press release.

The list recognizes companies that have exceptional workplace cultures.

Sheetz said this is the seventh time in eight years that they have been named one of the 100 best companies to work for.

Recently, they invested $28.5 million in employee wages and updated the parental leave policy to include 12 weeks of fully paid time off for new mothers and two weeks for partners.

“This recognition is a testament to our employees’ hard work and dedication to each other, our customers and the communities we serve, especially amid a challenging and unprecedented year,” Joe Sheetz, CEO of Sheetz, said in the press release. “We will continue to invest in our employees not only by providing competitive wages and benefits, but also by providing opportunities to continually grow and succeed through career development, tuition reimbursement, quarterly bonuses and more.”

To determine the best 100 places to work in 2021, more than half a million employees were surveyed and information was gathered about company culture and pandemic response.

Particular information they looked for was how employees’ experiences varied depending on their job role, gender, race/ethnicity, payroll status, and other characteristics to be sure the company is a great workplace for all.



In response to the pandemic, Sheetz implemented new cleaning and sanitization protocols as well as new safety measures to protect its employees and customers.

Sheetz said it also increased pay for store employees, released new scan-and-go technology in support of social distancing recommendations, rolled out curbside pickup and delivery options, offered free coffee to healthcare workers to fuel them as they fought the pandemic on the front lines and donated more than 600,000 meals to children and families in need.

Currently, they have nearly 1,000 positions open across Pennsylvania.

