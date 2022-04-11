ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — As part of the 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For Sheetz ranked 33rd on this year’s list, its highest ranking ever.

The convenience store chain, which was established and headquartered in Altoona, Pennsylvania, joined the list for its eighth time over the last nine years. This follows as Sheetz has invested over $70 million in-store employee wages in 2021.

“We strive to offer our employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture and community engagement,” said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz. “Our employees are what make this company great and we are committed to ensuring they feel valued and have ample opportunities to grow within their careers.”

To make the list, Sheetz surveyed employees and gather information about the company and how they responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. The survey focused on how employees’ experiences varied depending on their role, gender, race/ethnicity, payroll status and other factors that helped ensure the company was a great workplace for all.

In February, Sheetz announced their plans to hire over 3,500 new employees while offering them benefits packages that included medical and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, and more. For more information on working for Sheetz, visit their website.



