(WTAJ) — Sheetz announced Monday they will be helping drivers save some money at the pump over the Fourth of July holiday by reducing the price of its ethanol blended gasoline for a limited time.

From June 27 to July 4, the restaurant and convenience store chain is charging $3.99 a gallon for Unleaded 88 (E15) and $3.49 a gallon for E85 (Flex Fuel). Sheetz is not dropping the price of Unleaded 87 (regular) which is the most commonly used gas for vehicles in the U.S.

E15 contains a 15% ethanol blend and is used in most vehicles model years 2001 or newer. E85 contains a higher ethanol blend (51%-83%) and is only used in “flexible fuel” designated vehicles.

Anyone looking to use either gas is urged to check their vehicles owners’ manual for compatible fuels. More information about gasoline at Sheetz stores can be found on their website.