Sheetz listed in 2021’s 100 Best Workplaces for Parents

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz has been named one of 2021’s 100 Best Workplaces for Parents by Great Places to Work.

The Pennsylvania-based restaurant and convenience store chain ranked 83rd on the list and is the only convenience store represented on the list that recognizes companies that provide generous working environments for parents.

Since March, Sheetz offers 12 weeks of fully paid time off for new mothers and two weeks of fully paid time off for partners, adoption assistance and more. Employees are also provided the option to send their kids to a Bright Horizons-managed Little Sproutz Early Learning Center, which is located next to the company’s corporate headquarters in Claysburg.

“We are proud of this recognition as it has always been our goal to create a working environment where parents feel supported and encouraged to advance in their careers,” Sheetz CEO Joe Sheetz said. “We value our employees and will always look for ways to invest in them not only by providing competitive wages but through benefits such as child care, parental leave, tuition reimbursement, quarterly bonuses and more.”

Great Place to Work utilizes its employee-driven research and feedback from confidential surveys to compile its lists. 85% of the list evaluation was based on what parents said about their experiences and reaching their full potential at work.

With over 23,000 employees, the company operates more than 635 stores across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland serving 1.5 million customers per day.