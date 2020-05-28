Sheetz ‘Kidz Meal Bagz’ program to end early June

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz has announced the ending of its Kidz Meal Bagz program, ending on June 5, 2020, after serving nearly 600,000 free meals to children and families in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continuing its mission to fight hunger, Sheetz For the Kidz, an employee-driven charity helping children in need, just donated $620,000 to Feeding America, the nation’s leading domestic hunger-relief organization.

Sheetz will continue to raise funds for Feeding America through the MySheetz App. Through June 30, 2020, for every 200 points a customer donates, $1 will be donated to Feeding America. Sheetz will match donations up to $100,000.



Sheetz will also continue its mission to fight hunger through its ongoing Made-to-Share program that provides weekly food donations to local food banks in the communities Sheetz serves.

These donations include ready-to-eat food items such as sandwiches, wraps and salads as well as healthy snacking options such as fruit, vegetables and yogurt.

In addition to weekly food donations, Sheetz also provides financial donations to Feeding America member food banks at every new store opening.