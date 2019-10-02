Sheetz invests millions in store-employee wages

CLAYSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With nearly 700 stores in six states, Sheetz is investing $16.8M in store-wages.

Vice President of Human Resources for the company, Stephanie Doliveira, said the increase is part of their goal to offer competitive wages to attract and keep talented workers.

“It’s critically important for us to continually evaluate where wages are going in the marketplace, and we are striving to be a leader in that regard,” she said.

Back in 2016, the company invested $15M million dollars in employee wages in an effort to shift more employees for part-time to full-time.

“This really comes as part of our ongoing effort to be a great employer, providing our employees with competitive wages and benefits to support their families,” Doliveira added.

Billie Smith has been a salesperson at Sheetz for nearly two years. She said the teamwork between employees is important, especially during the busy hours of the day, being more than just co-workers, but a family.

“We all come together when we need to, especially in the kitchen because there’s orders popping up everywhere. If we need help, we just yell for each other. We always got each other’s backs,” she said.