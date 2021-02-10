Sheetz invests $28.5 million in store employee wages

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz has announced that they will be increasing wages in order to attract and retain top talent.

Effective Feb. 12, the family-owned and operated restaurant and convenience chain plans to further its investment for the majority of their 18,000 store employees. In Pennsylvania, nearly all 8,700 employees at their 268 locations will be impacted.

This increase is part of their goal to continuously offer competitive wages and sustainable careers. Although, they did not specify what this increase would equate to for each employee.

“Our employees are the heart and soul of this company,” Travis Sheetz, president and COO of Sheetz, said. “Sheetz is committed to investing in our people and attracting and retaining top talent. We know in order to do this, we need to exceed expectations by providing competitive wages, industry-leading benefits, career development opportunities and much more.”

According to their release, they offer competitive pay and benefits packages to all employees, which includes medical and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, college tuition reimbursement, quarterly bonuses, an employee stock ownership plan, vacation time and more.

It’s also worth noting that they have recently updated the company’s parental leave policy to now include 12 weeks of fully paid time off for new mothers and two weeks for partners.

Additionally, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was an increase in pay for store employees as well as new cleaning and safety measures.

There are around 1,300 active open positions, and prospective employees are encouraged to visit their website for job opportunities.