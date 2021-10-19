Sheetz increases tuition assistance for employees

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz plans to increase its employee tuition assistance program by offering $5,250 per year to employees enrolled in the company’s College Tuition Reimbursement Program.

This is an increase of $3,750 per year in comparison to the amount Sheetz previously offered through the program. The new reimbursement will be effective for all employees starting this semester and all employees are eligible.

Vice President of Human Resources Stephanie Doliveira said Sheetz hopes to lighten the financial burden of attending college for its employees while also encouraging them to grow their careers with the company.

Sheetz is expecting to receive approximately 400 applications for the program for the fall semester.

“Sheetz’s tuition reimbursement program has been beneficial to me as I continue my education,” said Vanessa Rose Casado, Employee Relations Specialist for Sheetz. “It has helped me relieve the financial burden of paying for classes and has allowed me to focus on juggling school, work and my family. It also pushed me to work harder to make my work family proud.”