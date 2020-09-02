Sheetz honored as one of the top companies that care in America

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — PEOPLE Magazine and analytics firm Great Place to Work on Wednesday named Sheetz, the Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience store chain, as one of the 2020 PEOPLE’s “50 Companies that Care”.

The annual list, now in its fourth year, specifically focused on how companies have responded to the COVID-19 crisis to care for their employees, their communities and the world.

Ranking alongside top national companies such as Hilton, Target, and American Express, Sheetz ranked 11th on this year’s list. The list will be included in the September 14 issue of PEOPLE, which hits newsstands nationwide on September 4.

The health and well-being of our team members, customers, and communities we call home has been our top priority since the onset of COVID-19. As an essential business, Sheetz has been committed to staying open to serve the needs of the community. We are truly grateful for the dedication and commitment of our employees, who have worked tirelessly to provide total customer focus, especially during these challenging times. They are the true heart and soul of this company. Travis Sheetz, President and COO of Sheetz



Throughout the pandemic, Sheetz has reacted to the rapidly changing environment surrounding COVID-19. This included implementing new cleaning and sanitization protocols as well as new safety measures, releasing new scan and go technology in support of social distancing recommendations, rolling out curbside pickup and delivery options, offering free coffee to healthcare workers to fuel them as they fought the pandemic on the front lines, donating over 600,000 meals to children and families in need and much more.

PEOPLE’s “50 Companies that Care” stand out for stepping up as leaders during an unprecedented time in modern history. The rankings represent the experience of over 4.7 million US employees.