BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Sheetz returns in-person for their fourth annual 9/11 memorial stair climb at their offices in Claysburg.

This memorial climb pays tribute to the 3,000 lives lost during the attacks and promotes physical activity in the workplace. Manager of the Shwellness Fitness Center Leah Baxter says they’re still giving their employees the option to do this challenge at home or with a group.

“We are humbled to have a memorial experience like this,” Baxter said. “We are happy we can offer and promote physical activity for the employees.”

Throughout the weekend, employees are encouraged to participate in the climb in multiple ways. One of those ways includes climbing the 35 flights of stairs in one of their main buildings or taking a walk around campus. Baxter said that these activities are relative to the 110 flights that first responders did at the World Trade Center.

Public Relations Manager Nick Ruffner said they continue to have strong employee participation even after three years. Each year, the employees climb 3,000 flights of stairs; they look to exceed that number this year.

However, the company wants those participating to remember the lives lost during the attacks.

“What we’re hoping when people are doing this they are going think about the lives that were lost that day and obviously the impact here to Central PA as well with the crash of Flight 93 in Shanksville.”

The company will tally the number of flights climbed after the weekend ends.