Sheetz giving away free coffee every week during December

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starting in December, customers will be eligible to receive one free self-serve coffee and Cup’occino per week thanks to the return of their holiday coffee program.

Every Friday from Dec. 1 through Jan. 6, customers who have the Sheetz app and sign up for My Sheetz Rewardz will see an offer for a free cup of coffee or Cup’occino on their account, the company said.

The free cup will stay in the account for one week, and a new one will appear the next week. With that said, if a customer doesn’t redeem their free coffee, it will be removed and replaced with another the following week.

This offer is redeemable at all of Sheetz’s 638 stores, which are scheduled to be open throughout the holidays – including Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

The Sheetz app is available on both the App Store and Google Play. More information can be found on their website.