Sheetz gives $3/hr pay increase to all store employees

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — While being labeled ‘essential’ to their communities, Sheetz has remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic and is now giving their employees a boost in pay to be on those front lines.

Sheetz has announced Wednesday afternoon that they will increase the pay of its roughly 17,000 store employees with a $3 an hour raise.

They say the current increase will be active from March 13, 2020, to April 23, 2020. Sheetz says they will re-evaluate the duration of the pay increase as the situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to rapidly evolve.

Sheetz also has over 1,300 active job openings for anyone who is looking for a job.

This story has been edited to reflect that the $3/hr is for store employees.