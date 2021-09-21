Sheetz Freakz, rejoice! New State College location set to open, $5k being donated

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Are you a Sheetz Freak? If so, we have some good news as their newest location is set to open on W. College Avenue this month.

On Wednesday, September 29, 2021, Sheetz will officially open its new store located at 3261 W College Ave, State College, PA 16801.

While committed to the communities they serve, Sheetz will donate $2,500 to Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, in honor of this grand opening. The organization works with more than 1,300 local agencies and programs to serve over 152,000 community members in need each month.

Additionally, Sheetz will also donate $2,500 to the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania. They have been a proud supporter of the Special Olympics for over 25 years, and extend their support to the organization through financial contributions, product donations and event volunteers.

Voted Best Regional Fast Food Chain by USA Today in 2020, the new location on W. College Avenue will offer Sheetz’s award-winning Made-to-Order menu on touch-screen order terminals where customers will be able to order any of Sheetz’s customized specialty drinks or food items at any time.

Does Sheetz require masks?

Here’s what the company said about CDC guidelines and employee safety:

As a result of the CDC’s most recent mask guidance, Sheetz encourages all customers to wear face coverings inside its stores. Sheetz is focused on continuing to deliver on its mission to provide total customer focus across all the communities it serves with the safety of all who walk through its doors as the top priority. As a result, Sheetz encourages social distancing in its stores, conducts employee well-checks prior to every shift and carries out enhanced daily cleaning and sanitization protocols with a focus on high touch surface areas such as gas pumps, order points, counter tops, checkout lines, door handles and more.

Sheetz currently operates 633 store locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland, with all locations open 24/7, 365 days a year.