Sheetz for Kidz: July in-store campaign kicks off

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz kicked off its annual month of in-store fundraising to support an employee-driven charity supporting underprivileged children.

In July, customers at all 628 stores can support kids in their local communities through donation boxes as part of their Sheetz For The Kidz campaign.

The Sheetz For Kidz campaign provides children in need the opportunity to celebrate the holidays with gifts such as new toys, clothes and other basic needs, according to the press release. The campaign works with the Salvation Army to receive wish lists from local families.

It’s reported that Sheetz employees will volunteer their time to shop and host holiday celebrations for the kids and their families.

Last year, customer donations raised more than $1.8 million, which benefited nearly 10,000 children, the release said. To date, the charity has made an impact on more than 139,000 children within the Sheetz communities.

In addition to working with the Salvation Army, Sheetz also partners with Make-A-Wish Foundation to help fund the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions. One child per Sheetz district is sponsored, which is a total of 58 children this year.

The Sheetz For the Kidz campaign also works with Feeding America to provide food to children in need, the release said. This year, they anticipate serving 6.4 million meals through backpack programs, kids cafés, school and mobile pantries, and summer feeding programs.

Sheetz mentions that there are other ways customers can support Sheetz For the Kidz throughout the year, such as:

Purchasing a Sheetz For the Kidz water, with 25 cents from each bottle directly supporting the charity.

Shop on AmazonSmile or on the Amazon App and select “Sheetz For the Kidz” as the charity of your choice. Amazon will donate .5% of your purchases to the charity.

Donate online at the Sheetz For Kidz website

For more information on the campaign, visit Sheetz’s website.