Sheetz employee in Huntingdon tests COVID-19 positive

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Sheetz employee in Huntingdon has tested positive for COVID-19, Sheetz officials have confirmed.
The employee reportedly last worked a the store on Moore Street on Monday, April 27, 2020. Sheetz says they are working with all employees who may have had close contact with the employee as well as with the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Sheetz officials released the following statement:
Sheetz has been informed that an employee at our store location on Moore Street in Huntingdon, PA, has tested positive for COVID-19. This employee last worked on Monday, April 27, 2020. The health and wellness of our customers and employees is a top priority for Sheetz and among other measures implemented, Sheetz disinfects and sanitizes both the inside of the store as well as the gas pumps on a daily basis.
Sheetz is working with all employees who may have had close contact with this worker as well as the Pennsylvania Department of Health during this process. We will continue to prioritize the well-being of our customers and employees as we join the nation in navigating this unprecedented health crisis.