Sheetz donates 5 tons of food to hospitals

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the coronavirus pandemic in America, many companies big and small have been stepping up to help everywhere they can. Sheetz has been no exception.

From creating a Kidz Meal Package program to updating their app for curbside pick-up and “shcan & go” to limit physical interaction, they’ve recently donated five tons of food(10,000 pounds) to hospitals in every state that Sheetz serves.

In addition to that, Sheetz has announced giving $100,000 or protective gear and critical care items, and ESports charity invitational where Sheetz will match donations up to $50,000, and a Feeding America donation campaign where Sheetz will match donations up to $100,000.