Sheetz convenience store puts Bitcoin ATMs in 6 shops

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain is putting Bitcoin ATMs in six shops around the state and one in North Carolina, giving customers the ability to buy and sell the cryptocurrency with U.S. dollars.

Sheetz, based in Altoona, Pennsylvania, announced Tuesday it has teamed up with Coinsource to put the ATMs in the five Pennsylvania stores and a shop in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

A man makes a purchase from a Pennsylvania Lottery machine, left, next to a Bitcoin ATM machine in a Sheetz convenience store in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, July 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Ryan Sheetz, a vice president at the company, says the chain is always trying to be innovative and give customers what they want.

Customers must enroll with Coinsource before they can use the ATMs. Then, they’ll be able to make transactions from $5 to $5,000 per day from the machines.

The following Sheetz locations will feature Bitcoin ATMs:

1915 Pleasant Valley Blvd, Altoona, PA 16602

1315 Lincoln Way E, Chambersburg, PA 17202

7970 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17112

3025 Babcock Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15237

101 Valley Vista Dr, State College, PA 16803

2505 Somerset Center Dr, Winston-Salem, NC 27103



Bitcoins are currently on the rise. As of July 10, 2019, 1 Bitcoin is worth more than $12,000 US Dollars.