Sheetz announces campaign to feed families in need

For the month of May, Sheetz will donate meals to Feeding America food banks.

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz, a family owned and operated restaurant and convenience store, announced a new campaign aimed at feeding children and adults in need across the Mid-Atlantic.

“Get a Meal, Give a Meal” will donate one meal to local Feeding America food banks for every 6-inch sub sold and two meals for every 12-inch sub sold during the month of May.

“Sheetz has always been passionate and committed to giving hope to families and individuals in the communities we call home who are hungry and in dire need of access to food,” Sheetz President and COO Travis Sheetz said, in a press release.

Donated meals will equate to the monetary value of sub’s purchased through the “Get a Meal, Give a Meal” program.

“Across the nation, families struggling with hunger are turning to food banks for help. We are honored to be able to serve communities during their most difficult times,” Feeding America’s Chief Development Officer Casey Marsh said, in a press release.