Sheetz adds ‘SHCAN & GO’ feature to limit interaction at all stores

ALTOONA, Pa.(WTAJ) — Sheetz announced a new “SHcan & Go!” feature allowing customers to scan and pay for convenience items through the Sheetz app.

The SHcan & Go feature is now available at all 600 Sheetz locations, this new feature minimizes interaction in the checkout process in support of social distancing recommendations.

“This new feature continues to deliver on our mission to be the ultimate in convenience, allowing customers to scan and pay for items they need easily and quickly,” said Travis Sheetz, President & COO of Sheetz, Inc. “Innovation has always been a key driver at Sheetz and we will continue to look for new, innovative ways to serve our customers and provide essential needs in these uncertain times.”



The SHcan & Go! feature activates through the Sheetz app when in-store and can be used for convenience items such as drinks and snacks but is not available for gas, age-restricted items requiring proof of identification, or our Made-to-Order food and Sheetz Brothers Coffee items. Made-to-Order and Sheetz Brothers Coffee items can continue to be ordered and purchased separately through the app or online, 24/7.

In response to COVID-19, Sheetz has instituted several changes including suspending self-serve coffee, self-serve fountain beverages, fresh brewed tea, frozen drinks and F’Real milkshakes as well as self-serve bakery items. Sheetz is also encouraging social distancing and has implemented enhanced routine daily cleaning procedures with a focus on high touch surface areas such as gas pumps, order points, countertops, checkout lines, and door handles as well as reinforcing and re-training all employees on proper handwashing and hygiene.