BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Shawnee State Park in Bedford County is partially reopening for visitors.

Family campsites and the main office are open now, but cottages, yurts and lakeside lodge will open June 12.

Activities like hiking, fishing picnicking are allowed, but the beach is closed through June 5th.

The playgrounds and amphitheater will remain closed.

For more information, you can go to the state park’s website.