Shaw-Griswold Christmas Display hosting two events to help CPHS

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Shaw-Griswold Christmas Display is collecting donations for the Central PA Humane Society Saturday for the second year.

The Christmas Display is located on 2468 Everett Road in East Freedom. It’s been a tradition within the Shaw family for 40 years. It features multiple character blow-ups and an array of Christmas lights attached to the house.

Owner of Shaw-Griswold Christmas Display Jeremy Shaw said that reactions to the display and lights get better each year. He said one thing that keeps him going is the families and children that come around to see the lights.

“Just seeing the joy of the faces of the children every year,” Shaw said. “I mean, it’s even when I’m putting it up in October, people stop and thank me for doing this year after year. It’s just bringing the joy to people this time of year is what keeps me doing it.”

The display will host a “Fill the Truck” event from 9 a.m to 8 p.m. Folks who stop by can make donations to the Humane Society through any monetary value or cleaning products such as garbage bags, paper towels, or bleach.

Shaw notices how the humane society continues to need more supplies each year. He hosts this kind of event in hopes it can make things better for the shelter.

“We try to donate every year to them, and it just seems year after year the society struggles to get donations,” Shaw said.

Volunteers from the humane society will collect donations and greet children at the walkway. Shaw said that there might be a few furry friends at the display.

Then “Santa Night” will take place beginning at six. Santa Claus will be making an appearance and helping with the donations, along with taking letter from children.

“I love to see us fill the truck with supplies for them and if we can get some donations to help pay the bills and keep the shelter. It be the icing on the cake,” Shaw said.