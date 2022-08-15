CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Developing a “Walkable College Township” has been in the works since 2020, and now, a Pedestrian Facilities Master Plan is ready for residents to review.

The plan builds upon the township’s 2018 Sidewalk Master Plan and the Centre Region Bike Plan. The first public input period for this plan was held in Fall 2021 and helped shape the 2022 document.

“From College Township’s perspective, they want to make sure that you can get basically east, west, north, south, throughout college township, and folks have the opportunity to access the destinations they need to get to, whatever mode of transportation they choose to use,” Mike Bloom, assistant College Township manager said.

Bloom said the plan prioritizes projects that fill gaps in connectivity.

By visiting their website or township office (1481 E College Ave, State College, PA 16801) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., you’ll find a summary of the plan, mapping, and a survey.

That survey will be open for 60 days, from Monday, August 15 through Thursday, October 13.

“It’s critical that they lend a voice to the development of this plan, to make sure that what we ultimately put on the street and prioritize in terms of projects is what the community wants and what they would like to see happen and what they would embrace,” Bloom said.

Based on community comments, Bloom said the plan will be adapted, presented to the council on October 20, and considered for adoption.

“If you want to have a voice in how your community is being shaped if you want a voice in how to access certain designations, then by all means we encourage you to,” Bloom said.