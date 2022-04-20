SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Former Shanksville Fire Chief Terry Shaffer has received a heart transplant after being on a waitlist for five months.

Shaffer, 66, has been hospitalized since late February for advanced congestive heart failure. The transplant took approximately nine hours on April 18 and he continues to be stable under critical care, according to the organization Heart4Terry.

He was one of the first responders at the scene of the Flight 93 impact on Sept. 11 and was involved in forming the memorial. Heart4Terry was launched in December to help with Shaffer’s medical expenses and the organization raised over $100,000.

“My dad is doing well and is in stable condition, but remains in critical care,” son Adam Shaffer said. “Our family is incredibly thankful for the heart donor and their family. We also want to acknowledge the thoughtfulness and prayers of so many people throughout his journey.”

Shaffer will stay at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital while he recovers.

“Our family is thankful for the ongoing support and prayers from across the country that have helped Terry on his journey to transplant. We are especially grateful for the team of doctors and nurses who have been caring for Terry and to the donor’s family for this gift,” said his wife, Kathie Shaffer.