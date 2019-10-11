Sexual assault victim accuses Altoona-Johnstown Diocese of cover up at local high school

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A lawsuit has been filed against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown, Bishop McCort Catholic High School and the Franciscan Friars of the third order regular.

A male victim using the name “A.L.” filed the lawsuit with allegations of abuse yesterday.

In the lawsuit, A.L. states an athletic trainer at Bishop McCort, who also served as a priest, sexually abused him between 2000 and 2002. That priest is now dead.

However, the Altoona-Johnstown Diocese claims none of the priest that were charged in the 2016 grand jury trial were priests that worked at Bishop McCort High School between 2000 to 2002.

A.L. adds the abuse started when he pulled a muscle and the priest started rubbing his leg and then his privates.

A.L. Says he suffered severe mental anguish and the loss of earnings due to an inability to work because of trauma.