Sexual assault protesters continue to leave their mark at county courthouse

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) -- The Sideline Basketball team that was created under the Greg & Cathy Griffith Family Foundation is moving up the ranks in The Basketball Tournament. The winner takes all single elimination game that is currently being played in Columbus, Ohio.

With so many events and public gatherings being canceled in the midst of the pandemic you may wonder how or why this tournament was able to be made possible. These series of games, are some of the first live televised basketball that we've seen in months - since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak back in March. Doctors from John Hopkins University are using saliva testing technology that's being done by a company out of Rutgers University in New Jersey called Vault. Everyday these teams have to be tested for COVID-19 with these tests. This year the amount of teams were cut down for the tournament from 64 to 24. Only two coaches and 10 players were allowed to go participate in the tournament. The teams are isolated on designated floors of their hotel rooms, in what they tournament is calling 'bubbles.' Teams are delivered every meal and test each day as a way to ensure they don't leave the 'bubble.' If a player does leave, they are putting themselves at risk for possible exposure and the team will be disqualified from the tournament.