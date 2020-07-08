Sexual assault protesters continue to leave their mark at county courthouse

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In Blair County, demonstrators unhappy with a recent court decision continue to leave their mark outside the county courthouse.
Protesters are calling for stronger punishments from sexual assault and rape charges after Mitchell Moyer entered into a plea agreement after sexually assaulting a woman in her Tyrone home in 2018.
He was sentenced to two years probation.
Custodial crews, who are also responsible for cleaning and disinfecting surfaces inside the courthouse, clean off the chalk after every demonstration.