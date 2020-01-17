Sexual assault of minors leaves a Centre County man facing charges

SPRING MILLS, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Rockview have arrested a Spring Mills man after two different underage girls came forward about being sexually assaulted by him.

Merdith Baird of Spring Mills was arrested and charged with aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors, with other various charges possible.

Police report that a man came forward to police in August 2019 about his young daughter being sexually assaulted.

Over the course of the investigation, the child was able to talk to a forensic interviewer and even drew a picture. The picture reportedly showed Baird laying in bed with the girl.

She told the interviewer that Baird would let her sleep in his bed during sleep-overs and would frequently wake up and place his hand in her pants. He would tell her that sex is a “total life circle thing” when she asked him to stop.

The girl related that he would frequently have her lay on his lap and he would give her back rubs that resulted in him placing his hand in her pants.

While the investigation was taking place, it was found that in October 2013, another girl had stated she was sexually assaulted by Baird. She said that she would sit on the arm of Baird’s chair and he would make comments about her private area and would put his hand, or sometimes the handle of a flyswatter, down her pants.

Police filed charges on January 14, 2019. They report asking for a 72-hour window before making charges public due to Baird’s reaction when he was told about the allegations. Police say that Baird, when told about the sexual assault, had taken a gun and threatened to kill himself.

Charges were held from going public for 72 hours out of concern that he could be a threat to himself, and others if he heard the information before police arrived to place him in custody.