STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Work on a $30 million sewer system project in State College is scheduled to start again and close a portion of Atherton Street.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced contractor HRI, Inc. of State College will close Atherton Street in both directions from College Avenue to Beaver Avenue starting on Monday, Aug. 22. The Beaver Avenue intersection will be closed from Aug. 22 through Aug. 28 and will be open from Aug. 29 through Sept. 6.

Detours will be in place for Atherton Street during upgrades to the existing sewer system. The vehicle detours are as follows.

Atherton Street Detour: Park Avenue to University Drive, University Drive to Route 26, Route 26 to Route 322/Mount Nittany Expressway. Route 322/Mount Nittany Expressway to Route 3010 (Warner Boulevard)

Park Avenue to University Drive, University Drive to Route 26, Route 26 to Route 322/Mount Nittany Expressway. Route 322/Mount Nittany Expressway to Route 3010 (Warner Boulevard) Beaver Avenue Detour: Route 45 to Route 322/Mount Nittany Expressway, Route 322/Mount Nittany Expressway to Route 26.

Route 45 to Route 322/Mount Nittany Expressway, Route 322/Mount Nittany Expressway to Route 26. Atherton Street Eastbound Detour: North Atherton Street to West College Avenue, West College Avenue to Buckhout Street, Buckhout Street to Beaver Avenue, Beaver Avenue to South Atherton Street.

North Atherton Street to West College Avenue, West College Avenue to Buckhout Street, Buckhout Street to Beaver Avenue, Beaver Avenue to South Atherton Street. Atherton Street Westbound Detour: South Atherton Street to Beaver Avenue, Beaver Avenue to High Street, High Street to East College Avenue, East College Avenue to North Atherton Street.

Atherton Street Eastbound Detour and Atherton Street Westbound Detour 8-29 through 9-6. Provided by: PennDOT.

Pedestrian detours will also be in place for the work. The primary crossing point will be at the intersections of Atherton Street and College Avenue and Atherton Street and Beaver Avenue. However, the detour routes will change depending on where crews are working.

Overall work on the project includes roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements, water and sewer lines, concrete curbing, sidewalks and warning surfaces, pavement markings, traffic signals and supports, and other items.

PennDOT expects the three-year project to be completed by fall 2024. More information on the Atherton Street project can be found on PennDOT’s website.