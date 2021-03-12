Sewer replacement to impact Altoona traffic

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A storm sewer replacement starting March 15 will impact traffic along Washington Avenue for several weeks.

Motor vehicle traffic will be reduced to one lane from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. from 19th Avenue to 25th Avenue. This new traffic pattern is expected to last six to eight weeks.

The project plans to alleviate surface water along the corridor and is being contracted by Guyer Bros. of New Enterprise, Pa.

