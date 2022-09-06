HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – According to Chris Fellman, the Chief Deputy with Huntingdon County Emergency Management, a fire has left some patrons without access to gas.

A fire took place at a Texas Eastern Substation in Hares Valley sometime on Tuesday, Sept. 6 and in order to to put the fire out, Texas Eastern shutdown the natural gas line that feeds part of the local area.

The boroughs of Mill Creek, Mapleton, Huntingdon and Smithfield are thought to be the only areas affected.

Officials are saying the small customer (like homes) should not be a problem and may not notice any changes. However, they are advising large users of gas, like hospitals and major business to switch to an alternative source of gas until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

No information about the fire or its cause has been released.