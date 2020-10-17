Several crews responded to fire at Elk County home

JOHNSONBURG, ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Several crews were called this afternoon after a fire broke out at a home in Johnsonburg, Elk County.

When the call came in around one this afternoon, the fire was fully involved at the house on dill hill road.

We’re told that it started in an attached garage and quickly spread to the one-and-a half story house.

There’s no word on any injuries.

The State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Companies from Johnsonburg, St. Marys, Ridgway and Wilcox helped fight the fire.