BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tonight several emergency crews responded to a vehicle rollover crash on Route 22.

State police tell WTAJ it happened just before 8 p.m., near the Gallitzin exit eastbound, heading towards Hollidaysburg.

The white car is flipped over and came to a stop against the hill.

The road is still open to drivers.

State Police could not confirm how many people were in the car or if anyone was injured.