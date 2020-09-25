Several cats rescued from abandoned house, suspect charged with cruelty

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Brookville charged an individual after multiple cats were rescued from an abandoned house.

In June, the Brookville Police Department along with Cat Central Rescue, an organization that rescues abandoned and neglected cats, responded to an incident of neglected cats at an abandoned residence on 301 4th Street. 34 felines were reportedly rescued.

On Thursday, neighbors of the same abandoned residence reported to police that several more cats were sitting in the windows of the home. Police along with Cat Central Rescue again located numerous cats.

After an investigation, police found that one suspect took the cats to the abandoned house. The suspect now faces cruelty to animals charges.

All cats were reportedly taken to a veterinary hospital to be spayed, neutered, receive shots, and address any health issues.