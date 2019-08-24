Seventh Annual “Pickin for Wishes” Bluegrass Festival held in Loretto

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) — They weren’t just pickin and grinnin today in Loretto, Cambria County,

They were Pickin for Wishes.

They’re still making music at this hour, at the seventh annual Pickin for Wishes Bluegrass Festival.

The family friendly event at the Cresson Sportsman’s Club continues until 8:30 tonight.

It’s free for kids under 13.

The festival raises money for make a wish, which grants special wishes to local children with critical illnesses..

“Pickin for wishes has rasied over 175,000 in the last six years and that money has been used to grant wishes to 43 local children.” Michelle Houser, Event Coordinator

Make-A-Wish says the local chapter is one of the most active in the country, having fulfilled more than 19-thousand wishes.